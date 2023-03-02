River City Round-Up

Volunteers in Medicine

Sat., 10a-1p 5927 Old Timuquana Road vimjax.org

Volunteers in Medicine provides FREE health care to the working uninsured. Those working individuals are not provided health insurance through their employer and cannot pay for health insurance on their own.

Volunteers in Medicine provides this care free of charge for this very important segment of our population. Volunteers in Medicine Jacksonville (VIM) is celebrating 20 years of health and healing in Jacksonville by once again expanding its free services.

On Saturday, March 4, 2023, the VIM team invites the community to join its medical staff and volunteers at VIM’s West Jacksonville clinic for a day of celebration and family fun from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The event will provide the public with an opportunity to tour the facility and enjoy festivities, food, and giveaways for the whole family.

CarCoterie on Amelia Island

Sat., 4-7p Bent Wing Flight Services theHangarAmelia.com

On Saturday, March 4th, CarCoterie will launch their inaugural event, The Hangar, on Amelia Island.

CarCoterie was created by co-founders Shamin Abas and Jeffrey Einhorn. The pair have spent six years creating a new niche in automotive events. With this in mind, CarCoterie hosts The Hangar as a kick-off to the widely attended Concours in Amelia Island, where some of the world’s most prolific collectors gather annually. The ticketed event will be a lively afternoon party for car enthusiasts to reconnect ahead of the Sunday Concours, taking place from 4pm until 7 pm at the Bent Wing Flight Services and features an exhibition of sports and racing vehicles from the 1950s to present and a retrospective of historic aircraft. The late afternoon soirée will also feature premium wines, spirits, delicious bites, and live music. Tickets can be purchased at TheHangarAmelia.com, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Friends of Fernandina Aviation.

Registration open for First Coast Cultural Center Camps

www.firstcoastculturalcenter.org

First Coast Cultural Center is launching its summer activities season with new programs to support the nonprofit including Summer 2023 Imagination Vacation Weekly Art Camps. The schedule starts on Tuesday, May 30 until Wednesday, August 9 from 8:30 am until 2:30 pm for children ages five to 11. Multiple camp opportunities and locations are available at 3972 Third St. South in Jacksonville Beach, and PVPV-Rawlings Elementary School, 610 A1A North in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Summer camp includes arts and crafts with watercolors, drawing, collage, and more with completed art projects to bring home. Also, music, yoga, story time, drama, and culinary activities with specialized instructors will

be offered. Weekly themes include Fairytale Land, Camp Dinosaur, Enchanted Forest, Making Magic and the list goes on.

Staying artsy!! The Summer 2023 Alhambra Theatre Camp will be held for aspiring actors and those who want to experience the theater for children ages eight through 17. The camp will be held at Alhambra Theatre, 12000 Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville, Monday through Friday starting June 12 until June 23 at 9:00 am until 2:00 pm. A final performance of the selected production, “Princess Whatsername,” will be held on the evening of Monday, June 26. One complimentary ticket and one child’s meal is included with registration.