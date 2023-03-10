Woman of the Week | Stephne Giles McDonald

We are celebrating women every week.

Meet one of our winners Stephne Giles Mcdonald

“Pure sunshine and the most giving person I have ever met. 7 days a week this woman is caring for her 2 elderly parents who could not afford in home care round the clock. Her father is in the FSU hall of fame and her mother was the most dedicated woman to her own family who now suffers from extreme dementia. She cooks, cleans, cares for them around the clock while owning her own barn and leading a young children’s horseback riding program. She literally juggles running her business with the help of her daughter and graciously and selflessly moved out of her own home to fully care round the clock for her parents without the support system of any of her close family. This woman lives and breathes for others and has changed the life of my daughter, who lessons with her at her farm, and countless other young children in terms of discipline, increased self-confidence, and just having fun and learning to bond and take care of an animal! She has truly impacted our lives by showing just how true selflessness looks and embodies 110% what a giving heart exhibits.

This woman never asks for anything from anyone and hasn’t taken time for herself in years since her parents have significantly gotten more and more sick and dependent on her. She has seen heartbreak and hardship in her own personal life during all this as she went through a divorce and family hardships during the most demanding time of her life and wore a smile the entire time. This woman gives back to her community by volunteering at the First Coast hunter jumper association and Jacksonville International Equestrian team as a coach and volunteer at local horse shows at the Clay County Fairgrounds. She is dedicated, the most positive person I have ever met, and has paved the way for children and their love of horses for many many years locally in the Mandarin area. This woman deserves to be recognized and pampered for always giving back, pouring in to her community and going above and beyond for her friends, children and most importantly her family.”