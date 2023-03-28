Nola D is the creator, director, and co-producer of Diasporans Hidden Kulture film. DHKulture is a series of films in which Nola D travels around America to highlight the African American Kulture. Nola D created this project to educate the world about the contributions African Americans have made to America’s Kulture. Nola D is the co-founder of the nonprofit film production company Diaspora Whispers. Dwhispers is a Kultural film production company that provides creative support for multikultural films, kultural activities, and film workshops for children in the community. The film will have multiple screenings April 4th at The Legends Center. www.dhkulture.com