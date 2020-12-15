UNF’s basketball game against Florida postponed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida’s game on Wednesday night at Florida has been postponed, the schools announced on Tuesday.

The game would have been the Gators’ first since forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed in the fist half of last Saturday’s game at Florida State. Johnson was taken from the court on a stretcher and admitted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

There, he was placed in a medically induced coma, according to a report from USA Today. There have been no specific details about what caused Johnson to collapse. He remains in critical but stable condition, according to Florida.

“Wednesday’s Florida vs. North Florida men’s basketball game has been postponed with a makeup date to be determined,” Florida said in a news release. “Florida basketball and the UAA wish to thank UNF’s coaching staff, administration and team for their flexibility and willingness to make this schedule change.”

Johnson was transported to UF Health in Gainesville on Monday. The school released a statement Monday afternoon that said Johnson was “following simple commands and undergoing further tests.”

“Immediately on Saturday and continually since then, we have been sending our intentional thoughts and prayers to Keyontae, his teammates and the Florida men’s basketball staff as they navigate this unfortunate situation,” said UNF head coach Matthew Driscoll.