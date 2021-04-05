Jaguars at 25: Should they add a big body to the D-Line?

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Christian Barmore #58 of the Alabama Crimson Tide pressures Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the College Football Playoff National Championship football game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 52-24. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We continue our look at the positions and players the Jaguars might consider with the 25th pick of the draft.

We’ve looked at the possibility of the team taking a pass rusher.

We’ve looked at the possibility of the team taking a tight end.

We’ve looked at the possibility of the team taking a safety.

We’ve looked at the possibility of the team taking a wide receiver.

Now it is time for the defensive Line.

The Jaguars have spent a large amount of time this offseason replenishing their defensive line with talent. Urban Meyer said he wanted to build the defense around the defensive line and that is exactly what they have been doing. They’ve brought n players like Roy Robertson-Harris, Malcom Brown, and Jihad Ward. The Jaguars also agreed to terms with Tyson Alualu before he had a change of heart and chose to stay with the Steelers.

Ad

The loss of a player the team thought they had added to the roster like Alualu clearly opens up a space in the Jaguars defensive line room. If the team opts to fill that opening with a player in the draft with the 25th pick, here are a few names they could consider.

Christian Barmore, Alabama

Alabama DT Christian Barmore ran a 4.93 at 310 lbs



(@TroyKGore)

pic.twitter.com/jHCFCXqEaT — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 23, 2021

The best interior defensive linemen in this year’s NFL draft is Christian Barmore.

Barmore is large and quick and can make his impact felt in both the run game and the passing game. Barmore would add some welcome passing rushing juice to the Jaguars D-line. He was one of the early favorites of the mock draft community to land here in Jacksonville with the 25th pick. Lately, Barmore’s stock has gone up and many believe he will likely be off the board by the time the Jaguars are on the clock at 25.

Levi Onwuzurike, Washington

Washington's Levi Onwuzurike vs. Notre Dame's Aaron Banks pic.twitter.com/NEMOUzET1B — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 27, 2021

After Barmore, there is a talent drop. But Onwuzurike is considered the second-best defensive linemen in this class by many. In 2019, he was first-team at All-Pac 12 when he racked up 45 tackles, six tackles for a loss and two sacks. The former Washington Huskies player has put some great things on tape, but has not shown consistency. Taking him at 25 may be considered a little bit of a reach as he is expected by many to go early in the second round.

Ad

Alim McNeil, N.C. State

Things you love to see! I’m a big fan of Alim McNeil.

pic.twitter.com/fZFRKRkOVR — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) October 10, 2020

The last name on our list is also the biggest man on the list in McNeil. At 6-2, 320 pounds, McNeil played nose tackle at N.C State. McNeil was an unmovable object in the middle of the Wolfpack defense. Adding a player like McNeil in the middle would instantly improve the Jaguars run defense. He also has the quickness to be effective in the passing game.

If you don’t believe me, just check out the video above of him returning an interception for a touchdown. He racked up 10 sacks in his college career. Nose tackles do not normally go high in the draft. But when you find a player you believe can control the middle of the line of scrimmage you find a way to add him to the roster.