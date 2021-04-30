Chomp: Pitts, Toney selected in 1st round of NFL draft

This story first appeared in Chomp, our Gators football newsletter. Subscribe here.
Good evening, Gators fans!
I’m sending this week’s edition of Chomp a bit late so I could get in the big news from the first night of the 2021 NFL draft: Both Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney were selected in round one.
A couple more Gators, including quarterback Kyle Trask, are expected to hear their names called Friday night.
#️⃣4️⃣ Falcons pick Pitts at No. 4
The Atlanta Falcons selected Florida’s Kyle Pitts at No. 4 in the NFL draft, making him the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history.