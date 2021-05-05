Tony Khan on Tim Tebow joining Jaguars: ‘Urban really believes he can help us’

Tim Tebow is seen by the octagon during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars and Tim Tebow talk isn’t slowing down.

Coach Urban Meyer spoke about the Tebow scenario after the Jaguars wrapped up their draft on Saturday, and two days later, Tony Khan told Bleacher Report that “Urban really believes he can help us.”

The catch: Tebow worked out with the Jaguars at tight end, a position that he’s never played on the professional level. Tebow, one of the greatest players in college football history, won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2007 — as a quarterback.

But his career as a passer bottomed out after stops with the Broncos and Jets. He hasn’t been in a regular season game since 2012. Tebow spent four years playing baseball in the Mets farm system and retired from that sport earlier this year. He reportedly worked out for the Jaguars last February, not long after Meyer was hired.

Ad

“So, beyond that, I can’t say too much, but Tim has come in and worked out as a tight end. That’s not a position that we’ve seen him play sometimes, but it’s a position that he’s been practicing at with us,” Khan told Bleacher Report. “So that will be interesting to see how that contributes to us on offense, too. But obviously Urban knows Tim really well and Tim’s got a great history of winning. Urban really believes he can help us, and I think it makes a lot of sense. And it’s a position where we need to get better.”

Word leaked out on NFL draft day that Tebow had worked out for the Jaguars earlier this year. General manager Trent Baalke confirmed that following the first round of the NFL draft, but said that the team put any decision on that off until after that draft.

Ad

Meyer said that a decision on Tebow hadn’t been made yet, but if a player could help the Jaguars win games that he’d certainly take a look at that player.