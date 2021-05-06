Chomp: Bucs take Trask & more NFL draft takeaways; talk of Meyer-Tebow reunion continues

This story first appeared in Chomp, our Gators football newsletter. Subscribe here.
It sure was exciting watching eight Gators being selected in the 2021 NFL draft last week! We talked in our last newsletter about Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney going in the first round, so this week, we’re going to take a look at Kyle Trask’s landing spot and how other Gators fared in the draft. We’re also already looking ahead to 2022...
Plus, we continue to follow the possible Tebow-Meyer reunion. 👀
🐆 Jaguars & Tebow talk isn’t slowing down
After word leaked out on the first day of the NFL draft that former Gators quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow worked out for the Jaguars in February as a tight end, Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke confirmed the news following the first round.