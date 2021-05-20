Jaguars sign second tight end of the day, ink draft pick Luke Farrell

Ohio State product Luke Farrell, a fifth-round pick in last month's draft, signed his contract with the Jaguars on Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars signed two tight ends in one day.

On Thursday morning, Jacksonville inked quarterback-turned-tight end Tim Tebow to a one-year contract. By the afternoon, the team added fifth-round draft pick Luke Farrell to the roster

Farrell (6-6, 258 pounds) is largely a blocking tight end. He had 34 catches for 380 yards and four touchdowns in 44 career games at Ohio State.

He had just 34 receptions in four seasons with the Buckeyes and four touchdowns. Even with the wildcard that is Tebow, tight end remains a roster black hole. Jacksonville signed Chris Manhertz in free agency, although he’s more of an extra offensive lineman.

Manhertz has averaged just 2.4 receptions per season and has just 12 catches in five seasons. Jacksonville’s receiving tight end, James O’Shaughnessey, has just three touchdown catches in 73 regular season games.