Jaguars draft ’21: Tight end Luke Farrell the pick in the fifth round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars finally addressed their glaring hole at tight end in the draft, selecting Ohio State’s Luke Farrell with their first pick of the fifth round.

Farrell (6-6, 258 pounds) is largely a blocking tight end. He had just 34 receptions in four seasons with the Buckeyes and four touchdowns. Tight end remains a roster black hole. Jacksonville signed Chris Manhertz in free agency, although he’s more of an extra offensive lineman. Manhertz has averaged just 2.4 receptions per season and has just 12 catches in five seasons.

Jacksonville’s receiving tight end, James O’Shaughnessey, has just three touchdown catches in 73 regular season games.

Earlier Saturday, the Jaguars made a quick move in the fourth round of the NFL draft, trading up nine spots and taking edge rusher Jordan Smith from UAB at pick No. 121.

Smith (6-7, 255 pounds) had 94 total tackles in two seasons with the Blazers. He can get to the quarterback, too, as evidenced by 14.5 career sacks.

The Jaguars focused on the secondary in the second day, taking cornerback Tyson Campbell and safety Andre Cisco in the third.

