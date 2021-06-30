Local MLB update: Good game for Ben Gamel; hot streaks for Austin Hays, Myles Straw

Gregory Polanco of the Pittsburgh Pirates congratulates Ben Gamel of the Pittsburgh Pirates after Gamel hit a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium on June 27, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area has produced countless stars in professional baseball and we’re keeping track of the players currently in the big leagues. Each Wednesday, News4Jax will update players in Major League Baseball.

Updates on area minor leaguers are published every other Tuesday. Here is the latest Down on the Farm update on area minor leaguers.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Still struggling at the plate. Hitting .226 with 18 HR, 47 RBI, 9 stolen bases and 37 runs scored. Has whiffed 48 times in 108 ABs over the past 30 games.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 3-6 with 75 Ks in 70 IP, 4.63 ERA. Ended a four-decision losing skid last week in win over Royals.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hitting .217 with 6 RBI, 2 HR, 11 runs scored. Had his best game of the season (3 for 3, HR, 2 RBI, walk) in win over Cardinals on June 27.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Recovering after offseason Tommy John surgery.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .245 with 7 HR, 25 RBI, 31 runs scored. Currently on an 11 for 28 streak (.393) over the past week.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, He’s 0-0 with 13 Ks, 5.40 ERA in 10 IP.

QB Nate Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .257 with 10 HR, 40 RBI, 35 runs scored.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Yankees, Activated from injury list this week but hasn’t seen the mound yet. Has logged 9 IP, 9 Ks, 3.00 ERA in limited action this season.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Currently on rehab assignment after hand surgery. Hitting .131 with 3 HR.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Suffered first loss of season last week against Phillies. Is 2-1 with 26 Ks in 20.1 IP, 3.98 ERA.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .201 with 7 HR, 19 runs scored, 18 RBI and 7 stolen bases.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Hitting .212 with 7 HR, 21 RBI, 22 runs scored.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Astros, Hitting .271 with 27 RBI, 2 HR, 12 stolen bases and 34 runs scored. Has been on a tear over the past 30 games (3 for 104, .337, 2 HR, 7 SBs).

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 6-5 with 92 Ks in 92.2 IP, 3.59 ERA. Is 4-1 in his last seven starts.