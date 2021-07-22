It’s back! Bold City Showcase returning to kick off high school football season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football is back and so is its headlining opening week event — the W.W. Gay Mechanical Contractors Bold City Showcase on WJXT Channel 4.

Airstream Ventures took the wraps off the third edition of the two-day high school football event Friday afternoon, with three matchups returning to the campus of Bolles to open the 2021 season.

West Nassau and the host Bulldogs will face off on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m., followed by Saturday games between Ribault and Creekside (3:30 p.m.) and Clay County rivals Oakleaf and Orange Park at 7. The games will be televised live on WJXT and streamed on News4Jax.com. They will also be broadcast on the radio on 1010XL and 92.5 FM.

Last year’s Bold City Showcase was canceled after the Florida High School Athletic Association pushed the start of the season back due to the pandemic. The majority of area teams started their regular seasons Sept. 11.

This marks the third edition under the Bold City brand.

In 2018, rivals Atlantic Coast and Mandarin played in the Bold City Showdown, with the Mustangs winning big. In 2019, University Christian beat Bolles, Bartram Trail topped Lee and Mandarin beat Atlantic Coast in the three-game Bold City Showcase in the opening week of the season. The 50th Northwest Classic football game between rivals Raines and Ribault was also televised live on WJXT in 2019. More than 21,000 fans attended the 2019 Bold City Showcase.

Airstream Ventures has built on the Bold City success, putting on high school events like lacrosse, baseball and basketball that have been televised, streamed or broadcast on WJXT, CW17, News4Jax.com or 1010XL/92.5 FM.

General admission tickets are $10. A daily VIP ticket is $40 and a two-day VIP ticket is $60. Tickets can be purchased here.