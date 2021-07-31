Make that 3: Caeleb Dressel sets world record in winning gold in 100 fly

Caeleb Dressel, of United States, starts a men's 50-meter freestyle heat at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Caeleb Dressel wins another gold medal.

Sounds like a broken record, doesn’t it?

Dressel, a Clay High graduate, set a world record in the 100-meter fly on Friday night, winning his third gold medal of the Olympics. Dressel swam a 49.45 to beat Kristof Hun Milak (49.68) in another dominant effort in Tokyo.

Dressel’s time broke a previous world record he set (49.71) on July 26, 2019.

Dressel covered his first 50 meters in 23 seconds, more than half a second in front of Milak.

He’ll have a chance for another gold later Friday night in the 4x100 mixed medley relay final. He’ll also squeeze in the 50 free semifinals in between.

Dressel won his first gold on Sunday night swimming the lead leg of the 4x100 freestyle relay team and won the 100 freestyle on Wednesday night.

Among swimmers with area ties on Team USA, Bolles graduate Ryan Murphy won the bronze medal in the 100 backstroke on Monday night and took silver in the 200 back on Thursday night.