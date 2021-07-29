Caeleb Dressel takes gold in 100 freestyle in Tokyo Games

Caeleb Dressel prepares to race the men's 100m freestyle on Day 6 at the Tokyo Olympics.

Make that two, Caeleb.

The Clay High graduate won his second gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday night, winning the 100-meter freestyle and nabbing his first individual gold medal. Dressel set a new Olympic record with a time of 47.02, winning by .06. While Dressel had two golds entering the games and one in Tokyo this year, all had come on relay events. Dressel finished sixth in the 100 free in the 2016 Rio Games.

Not this time.

Dressel won his first gold on Sunday night swimming the lead leg of the 4x100 freestyle relay team.

Dressel’s medal pursuit continues this week.

On Thursday, he’ll swim in the 100 fly heats and semis and the mixed 4x100 mixed medley relay heats. Dressel swam on the 4x100 medley relay team that won gold in 2016.

On Friday, it’s another busy day.

Dressel has the 50 free heats and finals, the 4x100 medley relay heats and the mixed 4x100 medley relay finals. Saturday, it’s the 50 free finals and the 4x100 medley relay finals.

Among swimmers with area ties on Team USA, Bolles graduate Ryan Murphy won the bronze medal in the 100 backstroke on Monday night. Wednesday night, Murphy finished second in his semifinal of the 200 back with a time of 1:55.38. He’ll swim in the finals on Thursday.