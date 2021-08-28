High school football 2021: How area teams fared in Week 1 and what’s next

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is off and running.

A glance at the area scoreboard for teams in North Florida and Southeast Georgia on Friday night, and schedules for next week.

Week 1 Florida

Friday, district games indicated by an *

Atlantic Coast 27, Mandarin 24

Baker County 28, Bradford 12

Bartram Trail 24, Tallahassee Rickards 7

Bishop Kenny 31, Providence 0

Bishop Snyder at St. Edward’s, night

Bolles 42, West Nassau 0, Bold City Showcase

Chiefland 56, Crescent City 13

Christ’s Church 26, Harvest 14

Clay 21, Fleming Island 14

Columbia 46, Delray Beach American Heritage 23

Dakota Ridge (Littleton, Colo.) 23, First Coast 20

Daytona Beach Father Lopez 19, Interlachen 0

Eagle’s View 50, St. Joseph 7

Englewood 35, Paxon 27

Episcopal 42, Tocoi Creek 22

Hawthorne 14, Yulee 7

Hilliard 44, Wolfson 16

Hope Christian 40, St. Johns Country Day 0

Keystone Heights 34, Fernandina Beach 6

Menendez 29, Matanzas 0

Middleburg 58, Stanton 0

Nease 14, Ponte Vedra 7*

Riverside 28, Parker 3

Sandalwood 19, Fletcher 15

Suwannee 42, Dixie County 20

Trinity Christian 24, Raines 18

University Christian 37, Pensacola Washington 27

Westside 13, Jackson 0

White 20, Wakulla 13

Zarephath Academy 34, Young Kids in Motion 0

Others

Bishop McLaughlin Catholic at North Florida Educational, canceled due to COVID-19

Fort White at Union County, canceled due to COVID-19

Lake Weir at Palatka, canceled due to COVID-19

Pine Ridge at Flagler Palm Coast, rescheduled due to COVID-19

St. Augustine at Dunnellon, canceled due to COVID-19

Saturday, Aug. 28

Creekside vs. Ribault, 3:30 p.m. (Bold City Showcase at Bolles)

Oakleaf vs. Orange Park (Bold City Showcase at Bolles)

OFF: Baldwin, Flagler Palm Coast, Fort White, Palatka, Ridgeview, St. Augustine, Union County.

Week 2 Florida

Friday, Sept. 3

Bolles (1-0) at Columbia (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Bradford (0-1) at Union County (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Christ’s Church (1-0) at Cedar Creek Christian (0-0)

Creekside (0-0) at Nease (1-0)

Daytona Beach Mainland (0-0) at Flagler Palm Coast (0-0)

Englewood (1-0) at Bishop Kenny (1-0)

Fleming Island (0-1) at Lake Minneola (1-0)

Fletcher (0-1) at Parker (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Fort White (0-0) at Newberry (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville Buchholz (0-0) at Sandalwood (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Gainesville Eastside (0-1) at Middleburg (1-0)

Gainesville Oak Hall (0-1) at Bishop Snyder

Harvest (0-1) at St. John Paul II (0-1)

Hilliard (1-0) at Stanton (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Jackson (0-1) at Providence (0-1)

Keystone Heights (1-0) at Bell, 7:30 p.m.

Mandarin (0-1) at Spruce Creek (1-0)

Matanzas (0-1) at Port Orange Atlantic (0-1)

Menendez (1-0) at St. Augustine (0-0)

Miami Carol City (1-0) at Oakleaf

Miami Columbus (1-0) at Bartram Trail (1-0)

North Florida Educational (0-0) at Seffner Christian (1-0)

Palatka (0-0) at Eustis (1-0)

Ponte Vedra (0-1) at Episcopal (1-0)

Raines (0-1) at First Coast (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Ribault (0-0) at Trinity Christian (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Ridgeview (0-0) at Orange Park (0-0)

Riverside (1-0) at Atlantic Coast (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Santa Fe at Suwannee (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek (0-1) at Interlachen (0-1)

Umatilla (0-1) at Crescent City (0-1)

University Christian (1-0) at Zephyrhills Christian (0-0)

Viera (0-1) at Baker County (1-0)

White (1-0) at Westside (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Wolfson (0-1) at Paxon (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion (0-1) at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal (0-1)

Yulee (0-1) at Fernandina Beach (0-1)

OFF: Baldwin, Clay, Eagle’s View, St. Joseph, West Nassau, Zarephath Academy

Week 2 Georgia

Friday, Aug. 27

Brunswick 42, McIntosh County 0

Camden County 46, Glynn Academy 21

Pierce County 25, Wayne County 0

Ware County 52, Eagle’s Landing Christian 28

OFF: Charlton County.

Week 3 Georgia

Friday, Sept. 3

Baldwin (1-0) at Ware County (2-0)

Beacon Hill (Virginia) (0-0) at Camden County (2-0)

Long County (1-1) at Charlton County (1-0)

Pierce County (1-1) at Claxton (0-1)

Winder-Barrow (1-0) at Glynn Academy (0-1-1)