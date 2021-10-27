High school football ‘21: Columbia-Raines headlines Thursday night’s games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the Florida-Georgia game in town this weekend, that means area high school football games are split across two nights this week. A look at four of the top games in town on Thursday night as Week 10 arrives in Florida. All games at 7 p.m. District games indicated by an *. Super 10 rankings in parentheses.

FOUR TO WATCH ON THURSDAY

(8) Columbia (6-3) at (5) Raines (6-2), 6:30 p.m.: The headliner of the Thursday night schedule in a clash between two district champions. The versatile Kareem Burke (1,368 all-purpose yards, 9 total TDs) is a home run threat. The Vikings defense is smothering teams, limiting them to just 13.4 points per game. DB Kyree Hammond (50 tackles) and LB Rashaad Hall (65 tackles) lead that side of the ball. Columbia has run hot and cold at times this season, mainly on the offensive side of the ball. The Tigers are averaging just 200.1 yards per game. Tray Tolliver remains Columbia’s most significant threat on offense and special teams. This is the Tigers’ regular season finale. They’ve got a Week 11 bye before the state playoffs begin.

Orange Park (2-6, 0-3) at Englewood (4-4, 1-2), 6:30 p.m.*: From a record perspective, this isn’t a game to watch. But from a significance standpoint, this is a huge game for the Rams and coach Zach Harbison. You’d have to go back to 2006 to find the final time Englewood finished a season with a record above .500. The Rams have actually had more 0-10 seasons in that stretch (three) than they’ve even had .500 seasons (one, in 2015). A win here gives the Rams as many wins as they’ve had the previous three years combined and evens their district record, with a regular season finale against rival Wolfson up next. WR Emauri Hampton (13 catches, 306 yards, 7 TDs), QB Terrance Ford (493 passing yards, 9 TDs) and RB Sa’jari Love (487 rushing yards, 5 TDs) power the Rams offense. The Raiders can try and finish strong. RB Jojo Restall (914 rushing yards, 7 TDs) is closing in on a 1,000-yard rushing season and QB Tavien Wilkerson (1,122 passing yards, 11 TDs) give OP some pop on offense.

Parker (6-3, 2-1) at White (5-2, 3-1), 6:30 p.m.*: The Braves are coming off a big win over previous Super 10 team University Christian. The Achilles heal for Parker this season has been offensive production. Parker is averaging just 20 offensive points per game. But the Braves have been able to shine because of their strong defense. CJ Dorsey is in the conversation as the most versatile player in town. He’s got seven of Parker’s 16 interceptions, a team total that ranks second in the state to Baker County’s 18. S Damani Dent has 50 tackles and three picks. The Commanders are coming off a 36-16 loss to Baker County that gave the Wildcats the District 2-5A title. White has hit a bumpy spot in the second half of the season, losing two of its last three games. Offensively, the Commanders have a run-heavy offense, leaning on 1,000-yard RB Christian Ellis (9 rushing TDs) and allowing S Davaughn Patterson (59 tackles, 3 INT) to lock down the back end of its defense. This will be a test for the Commanders.

Episcopal (6-2) at University Christian (5-3), 7:30 p.m.: The Eagles dropped a tough game to Jackson two weeks ago and bounced back last week with a win over rival Providence. UC lost to Parker last week. Both teams remain well positioned to make the playoffs. Episcopal is fifth in RPI standings in Region 1-3A. UC is second in Region 1-2A. This game is a nice matchup of two solid backs. RB Ershod Jasey is creeping up on 1,000 rushing yards (779 yards, 11 TDs) for Episcopal. Orey Gray back in the lineup is a boost for UC. He’s central to what the Christians do on both sides of the ball, especially on offense.

Florida Week 10

Thursday, Oct. 28, all games 7 p.m. unless indicated; district games indicated by an *

Atlantic Coast (4-4, 1-3) at First Coast (0-8, 0-4), 6:30 p.m.*

Bishop Kenny (5-2, 1-2) at Paxon (1-7, 0-3), 6:30 p.m.*

Columbia (6-3) at Raines (6-2), 6:30 p.m.

Episcopal (6-2) at University Christian (5-3), 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville P.K. Yonge (4-3) at Providence (3-5), 6:30 p.m.

Keystone Heights (8-0) at Stanton (0-8), 6:30 p.m.

Orange Park (2-6, 0-3) at Englewood (4-4, 1-2), 6:30 p.m.*

Parker (6-3, 2-1) at White (5-2, 3-1), 6:30 p.m.*

Riverside (7-1, 2-1) at Westside (2-6, 1-2), 6:30 p.m.*

Wolfson (2-6) at Baldwin (5-2), 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29, all games 7 p.m. unless indicated; district games indicated by an *

Baker County (6-2, 3-0) at Suwannee (4-5, 1-2), 7:30 p.m.*

Clay (6-2, 3-0) at North Marion (5-3, 3-0)*

Fletcher (5-3, 4-0) at Ponte Vedra (3-5, 0-3)*

Fort White (4-3) at Interlachen (3-5)

Gainesville (6-2, 3-0) at St. Augustine (5-2, 3-0)*

Jackson (5-3) at West Nassau (3-3)

Jordan Christian Prep (4-3) at Crescent City (5-3)

Lighthouse Private Christian (3-4) at Young Kids in Motion (2-5)

Madison County (4-3) at Bradford (4-4), 7:30 p.m.

Melbourne Central Catholic (1-6) at Tocoi Creek (2-4)

Menendez (3-5, 1-2) at Palatka (1-6, 0-3)*

Middleburg (4-4, 1-2) at Ridgeview (1-7, 0-3)*

Nease (5-3, 3-1) at Fleming Island (5-3, 3-1), 7:30 p.m.*

Newberry (5-3) at Union County (8-0), 7:30 p.m.

North Florida Educational (4-4) at Fernandina Beach (2-7)

Oakleaf (4-4, 1-2) at Creekside (6-2, 2-2)*

Ocala Trinity Catholic (5-2) at Yulee (3-5)

Sandalwood (3-5, 1-2) at Bartram Trail (7-1, 3-0)*

Taylor Pierson (2-5) at St. Joseph (1-6)

Tru Prep Academy (4-2) at Bolles (6-1), 7:30 p.m.

Zarephath Academy (1-5) at Lakeland Victory Christian (2-6)

Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs

Bell Creek Academy (2-6) at Cedar Creek Christian (0-8)

Berean Christian (0-7) at Harvest (2-5)

Bishop Snyder (4-3) at St. Edward’s (5-2)

Blountstown (6-1) at Hilliard (8-0)

Canterbury (3-2) at Christ’s Church (5-3)

Seven Rivers Christian (6-2) at Eagle’s View (6-2)

Off: Flagler Palm Coast, Mandarin, Matanzas, Ribault, Trinity Christian.

Week 11 Georgia

Friday, Oct. 29, all games 7:30 p.m.; region games indicated by an *

Bradwell Institute (0-7, 0-4) at Brunswick (8-0, 4-0)*

Charlton County (5-3, 1-3) at Lanier County (3-5, 1-3)*

Lowndes (7-2, 2-0) at Camden County (4-5, 0-1)*

Tattnall County (5-3, 0-2) at Pierce County (6-2, 2-0)*

Ware County (6-1, 2-0) at Veterans (2-6, 1-2)*

Off: Glynn Academy.