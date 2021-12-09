Fourth annual Fortegra hoops tournament arrives on Thursday for area teams

Eight high school basketball teams hit the hardwood to see who can become champion of the 4th annual Fortegra Invitational basketball tournamente presented by CSI Companies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ready for some basketball? The fourth annual Fortegra High School 9:12 Basketball Invitational presented by CSI Companies tips off on Thursday afternoon at FSCJ’s South Campus.

Four unbeaten teams fill the field — Dublin, Ga., Fleming Island, Fletcher and Ponte Vedra. The Golden Eagles, Senators and Sharks highlight this week’s News4JAX Super 6 basketball rankings.

Among the other programs competing are Impact Christian, a three-time Class 2A state runner-up and last year’s champ, Riverside. Sharpshooter and UNF signee Mark Flakus leads Episcopal into the tournament, while St. Leo signee Logan Ryan powers Nease.

For the second straight year, a team from Georgia joins seven local schools in the field. Dublin (4-0) is coached by former Jacksonville University basketball star Ben Smith, a Dolphins hall of famer who ranks second in program history with 1,971 career points. Smith’s No. 3 jersey was retired by the program last month.

Watch/listen

On Thursday, the two late games (Ponte Vedra/Riverside and Episcopal/Fleming Island) will be broadcast on 92.5 FM and 1010 AM.

Friday’s games will be streamed on News4JAX.com and the News4JAX app. The 6 and 8 p.m. semifinal games will also be broadcast on 92.5 FM and 1010AM.

On Saturday, all games will be streamed on News4JAX.com and the News4JAX app. The final two games will be televised live on CW-17 and also broadcast on 92.5 FM and 1010AM.

Tickets

General admission tickets are $10 for all games but the championship ($15). They are $5 for both students and children 12 and under for all games but the championship ($8). An all-tournament pass is $75 and a courtside seating for the event is $120. They can be purchased here.

Schedule

Thursday

Dublin (4-0) vs. Nease (3-2), 1 p.m.

Impact Christian (3-2) vs. Fletcher (5-0), 3 p.m.

Ponte Vedra (4-0) vs. Riverside (5-1), 6 p.m.

Episcopal (3-3) vs. Fleming Island (5-0), 8 p.m.

Friday

Impact Christian/Fletcher loser vs. Dublin/Nease loser, 1 p.m.

Ponte Vedra/Riverside loser vs. Episcopal/Fleming Island loser, 3 p.m.

Impact Christian/Fletcher winner vs. Dublin/Nease winner, 6 p.m.

Ponte Vedra/Riverside winner vs. Episcopal/Fleming Island winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Seventh-place game, noon

Fifth-place game, 2 p.m.

Third-place game, 4 p.m.

Semifinal winners, 7:15 p.m.

Tournament champs

2020: Lee. 2019: Providence. 2018: Providence.

All-tournament teams

MVPs are in bold

2020: Bobby Crouch (Bolles); Mark Flakus (Episcopal); Alex Fudge (Lee); Terrance Guinyard (Lee); Ben McGraw (Bolles)

2019: Deebo Coleman (West Nassau); Justin Hicks (West Nassau); Max McQuiddy (Episcopal); James Repass (Providence); Zyhir Sims (Fletcher).

2018: John Abate (Orange Park); Kevin Finley (First Coast); Ahren Freeman (Providence); Patrick Larmoyeux (Bishop Kenny); Max McQuiddy (Episcopal).