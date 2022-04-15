Spring signing period: Area athletes make college signings official

Bolles athletes sign with college programs on Wednesday. The spring signing period began this week for high school athletes across the country.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The spring signing period is the final block of the school year for high school athletes to make it official and sign letters of intent with college programs. Local athletes began signing that college paperwork Wednesday and that period continues throughout the coming weeks.

Don’t see a name of an athlete who you think signed? For athletes who signed last November, check and see if they signed here. Numerous athletes also signed during February’s national signing day period and can be located here.

High school football athletes were able to sign during a three-day window in late December and those players can be found players here. Football players who signed letters of intent during February’s national signing day can be tracked down here.

Here are the athletes who have signed in the spring window. This list will be updated throughout the coming weeks.

Bartram Trail

Rachel McMillan, softball, Columbia; Reese Radecki, girls soccer, University of North Florida; Rein Whitley, softball, Coastal Carolina

Bolles

Ryan Anderson, boys track and field, University of Chicago; Louie Body, boys swimming; Air Force; Hansen Englert, football, Wofford College; Shania Espada, volleyball, LaGrange College; Tanner Furyk, boys golf, Sewanee, The University of the South; Myles Johnson, football, Sewanee, The University of the South; Jonathan Lorbeer, boys track and field, Charleston Southern University; Emily Rohan, girls track and field, Boston College; Cortney Smith, girls basketball, Ave Maria.

Camden County

Jarod Baker, football, McDougal Technical Institute; Adonis Coyle, football, Highlands Community College; Jordan Murrell, football, McDougal Technical Institute; SeMaj Parker, boys soccer, Cumberland University; Ashlynne Sova, girls soccer, Clayton State University.

Fletcher

Lajae Jones, boys basketball, Tarleton State.

Hilliard

DJ Coston, football, Presentation College.

Mandarin

Jalen Deadwyler, football, Center College; Lindsay Gonzales, girls track and field, USF; Da’Moni Kelly, girls track and field, University of Florida; Miranda Lamb, girls soccer, Florida Tech; Cameron Langevin, boys basketball, St. Ambrose University; Grant McGowan, baseball, Keystone College; Alyssa Wyatt, girls track and field, USF.

Matanzas

Fatima Barham, girls soccer, Pace University; Demetrius Headley, boys track and field, Keiser University; Corbin Payne, boys bowling, Grace College; Hunter Smith, boys track and field, Flagler College; Taylor Washington, boys track and field, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy.