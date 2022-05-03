Icemen will begin second round of playoffs at Everblades Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After winning a playoff series for the first time, the Jacksonville Icemen now know who they will face in the next round of the ECHL’s Kelly Cup playoffs.

The Divisional Championship will feature a Sunshine State matchup between Jacksonville and the Florida Everblades.

The Everblades topped the Greenville SwampRabbits 5-1 to win their first-round series four games to two Monday night.

Game one of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla. Game two is set for the following evening at 7 p.m.

The series will then shift back to Jacksonville for games three, four, and if necessary, game five.

If the series goes beyond five games, the rest of the series will return to Estero.

During the regular season, the Everblades earned the top seed in the South Division, while the Icemen were the third seed.

Tickets for the games in Jacksonville are available on Ticketmaster or by calling the Icemen box office at 904-602-7825.

Series schedule:

Game 1: Friday, May 6, Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena)

Game 2: Saturday, May 7, Jacksonville at Florida 7:00 p.m. (Hertz Arena)

Game 3: Tuesday, May 10, Florida at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. (Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena)

Game 4: Wednesday, May 11, Florida at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. (Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena)

Game 5: Friday, May 13, Florida at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. (Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena)**

Game 6: Monday, May 16, Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena) **

Game 7: Tuesday, May 17, Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena) **

**If Necessary