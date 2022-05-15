High school baseball ‘22: St. Johns, Bishop Kenny, Fernandina, Suwannee move on

The first round of the high school baseball playoffs are finally in the books. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Jack Newman drove in a pair of runs and earned the win on the mound as host Bishop Kenny beat Arnold 5-3 in the Region 1-5A semifinals on Saturday afternoon. The Crusaders did almost all of their damage in a four-run third inning that helped them punch their ticket to Tuesday’s regional final at Suwannee. …

The Bulldogs used a Matthew Gill hit in the bottom of the seventh to beat Clay 2-1. Suwannee improved to 23-4.

Region 1-3A

Fernandina Beach continued its surprising run, going on the road to beat Ocala Trinity Catholic 5-2. The Pirates (16-9), seeded eighth, beat No. 1-seed Bishop Snyder in the playoff opener. The Pirates will travel to face Villages Charter in Tuesday’s regional final. The Buffalo beat Providence 1-0.

Region 1-2A

St. Johns Country Day continued its march through the state playoffs with a 12-5 win over Trinity Christian. Jordan Taylor and Finn Howell had three hits apiece, including a home run for Taylor. Bradley Hodges and Kody Daneault added two hits piece, while Tyce Moore drove in three runs. Hodges whiffed 10 in the victory. Alonzo Austin, Noah Couch and Maddox Lee homered for Trinity (20-9). St. Johns (23-4) will host North Florida Christian in Tuesday’s regional final. …

University Christian got two hits from Seth Alford and a pair of RBI from Camden Harnage but it wasn’t enough in an 8-6 loss to Tallahassee North Florida Christian on Saturday afternoon. Alex Collins struck out nine for the Christians (22-7) in the loss.

Regional semifinals

Saturday’s results

Region 1-4A

Suwannee 2, Clay 1

Bishop Kenny 5, Arnold 3

Region 1-3A

Fernandina Beach 5, Trinity Catholic 2

Villages Charter 1, Providence 0

Region 1-2A

St. Johns CD 12, Trinity Christian 5

North Florida Christian 8, University Christian 6

Regional finals

Tuesday’s games

Region 1-4A

Bishop Kenny (21-6) at Suwannee (23-4)

Region 1-3A

Fernandina Beach (16-9) at Villages Charter (19-7)

Region 1-2A

North Florida Christian (20-5) at St. Johns Country Day (23-4)