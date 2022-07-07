Gators pick up two big commitments from area players in Stokes, Webb

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a good day in the 904 for Billy Napier and the Gators.

Florida picked up two big commitments from the area on Thursday, flipping Nease quarterback Marcus Stokes from Penn State and adding a pledge from Trinity Christian running back Treyaun Webb. Along with last week’s commitment from Bartram Trail cornerback Sharif Denson, Napier has made serious inroads in a North Florida area that lagged behind when Dan Mullen and Jim McElwain were in Gainesville.

Stokes (6-2, 185) is a three-star prospect by On3, ESPN and Rivals, and a four-star by 247 Sports. Stokes passed for 2,672 yards, 22 TDs and 9 INTs as a junior, helping Nease rip off a stunning run to the Region 1-7A finals. It was the Panthers’ longest playoff run since 2007.

Webb was the next big domino to fall. He’d been previously committed to both Georgia and Oklahoma, breaking off the latter pledge after coach Lincoln Riley left for Southern Cal.

Should Webb’s commitment hold through signing day, he’d be the first pure running back from the area to sign with the Gators since Fletcher’s Ciatrick Fason in 2002. St. Augustine’s Brandon James signed with the Gators in 2006, although he was considered an athlete and largely played as a return man in college.

Webb (6-0, 188) rushed for 1,192 yards and 11 TDs in 10 games, the bulk of that coming during a sensational state playoff run. His cousin, Dee, was a star for White High before signing with Florida in 2003 and went on to become a star in the secondary for the Gators.

Top local recruits in the Class of 2023

The rankings are the On3 consensus rankings, a metric that combines grades from On3, ESPN, Rivals and 247 Sports.

No., Position, Player, High school, Ht., Wt., College

115. OL Roderick Kearney, Orange Park, 6-4, 290, Florida State

132. DL Jordan Hall, Westside, 6-4, 300, Uncommitted

163. RB Treyaun Webb, Trinity Christian, 6-0, 188, Florida

196. CB Sharif Denson, Bartram Trail, 5-11, 170, Florida

240. RB Sam Singleton, Fleming Island, 5-11, 180, Uncommitted

247. LB Grayson Howard, Jackson, 6-3, 223, South Carolina

377. LB Jaden Robinson, Columbia, 6-1, 212, South Carolina

479. S Kenton Kirkland, Raines, 6-1, 176, Uncommitted

535. QB Marcus Stokes, Nease, 6-2, 185, Florida

567. S Amare Ferrell, Columbia, 6-2, 192, Indiana

598. RB Mike Mitchell, Middleburg, 6-0, 200, Utah

677. TE Connor Cox, Bolles, 6-5, 225, South Carolina

752. WR Darion Domineck, Fleming Island, 6-4, 185, Uncommitted

781. OL Jamal Meriweather, Brunswick, 6-6, 261, UCF

811. OL Brendan Black, Bolles, 6-2, 266, Iowa State

834. WR Jeremiah Shack, Mandarin, 6-3, 191, Liberty

852. RB Manny Covey, Bradford, 5-11, 175, Cincinnati

866. DB Jarvis Lee, Clay, 5-11, 165, Virginia

897. LB Abram Wright, Fleming Island, 6-2, 220, Rutgers

974. DL Ka’Shawn Thomas, Brunswick, 6-3, 280, Wake Forest

1,208. OL Kyland Armstrong, Oakleaf, 603, 285, Wake Forest