Recruiting: Bartram Trail’s Sharif Denson ready to focus on final season after Gators decision

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Sharif Denson thought the recruiting process was going to be simple.
Football prospects have their favorite colleges and that’s the one you always pick. Easy enough, right?
When Denson, a four-star cornerback from Bartram Trail and recent University of Florida commit, put himself on the recruiting radar two years ago, that’s what he thought. But when the offers started flying in and the college coaches began lining up to make their pitches, the choice wasn’t as simple.
“I was telling my dad before, like, I thought the recruiting process was so much easier. I thought it was just, ‘Oh, your favorite school, whichever school you liked the most you just go there,’” he said.
“But it’s not even like that. It’s like so many different [things] that you got to look at, analyze, compare each college to each college. So, it’s definitely a difficult process. I’m glad it’s over.”
The choice to pick Billy Napier and the Gators was big for keeping a local recruit close to home. And it was a foot in the door at a Bartram program that could lead to bigger things. The Bears continuously churn out solid college prospects, but seldom have they sent players to Gainesville.
Since Bartram opened in 2000, Florida has signed 49 players from the News4JAX coverage region. One of those has been from Bartram Trail (safety Tre’Vez Johnson in 2020).
Among some of the biggest recruits in Bartram history — headliners have been QBs Joey Gatewood, Kyle Parker, Nathan Peterman, Riley Smith — have all ventured out of state. The top cornerback recruit in Bartram’s 23-year history, Xavier Brewer in 2008, signed with Clemson.
But with two defensive backs from Bartram at Florida in a three-year span, Denson said that’s optimistically the start of something new between Gainesville and St. Johns.
“Yeah, we’re definitely trying to start it up here. Got some young guys on the way, too. Y’all keep an eye out for them,” Denson said.
Denson’s video to announce his commitment on Tuesday night paid homage to the Jacksonville area, featuring former Gators players like Fred Weary (Mandarin), Ciatrick Fason (Fletcher), Guss Scott (Trinity Christian) and Lito Sheppard (Raines). That segment hit home locally because it showcased some of the area’s best who thrived in Gainesville.
Denson (5-11, 170 pounds) said that he’s going to try and help add more talent to Florida’s Class of 2023 and try and finish his senior season strong. Like most high profile corners in high school, Denson said that he’s going to try and find more ways to help the Bears out. Opposing quarterbacks tend to look elsewhere instead of the direction of a four-star corner. Denson said his tape as a freshman was probably more impressive than his from 2021 as he dealt with teams looking away from his side of the field.
Denson had 34 tackles and an interception last season for 9-3 Bartram.
“That’s a real thing, though. Really, that actually happens. Once you get a name, start really like throwing away from you. And even if you’re not actually good, they’re just going to throw away from you,” Denson said. “But if you’re really good, you’re going to still affect the game some type of way. So I’m going to try to do my best to do that.”
Local players signing with Gators since 2000
Position, Player, Local tie, Class
S Tre Orr, Columbia, 2000
CB Matt Jackson, Suwannee, 2000
ATH OJ Small, Lee, 2000
OG Earnest Smith, White, 2000
CB Guss Scott, Trinity, 2000
CB Jarvis Herring, Suwannee, 2001
WR Antoine Sharp, Bolles, 2001
LB Todd McCullough, Bolles, 2001
RB Ciatrick Fason, Fletcher, 2002
S Brian Crum, Camden County, 2002
WR Reggie Lewis, First Coast, 2002
WR Kenneth Tookes, First Coast, 2002
DT Marcus Thomas, Mandarin 2003
CB Dee Webb, White, 2003
S Kyle Jackson, Fletcher, 2004
WR Mike McIntosh, First Coast, 2004
CB Dawayne Grace, White, 2004
LB Ryan Stamper, First Coast, 2005
ATH Brandon James, St. Augustine, 2006
QB Tim Tebow, Nease, 2006
S Jamar Hornsby, Sandalwood, 2006
CB Jacques Rickerson, St. Augustine, 2006
WR Justin Williams, Charlton County, 2006
LB Dustin Doe, Suwannee, 2006
OL James Wilson, Nease, 2007
LB Brandon Hicks, Forrest, 2007
DT Byran Jones, Forrest, 2008
K Caleb Sturgis, St. Augustine, 2008
OT Ian Silberman, Fleming Island, 2010
TE AC Leonard, University Christian, 2011
LB Daniel McMillian, First Coast, 2013
WR Ahmad Fulwood, Bishop Kenny, 2013
DT Caleb Brantley, Crescent City, 2013
S Nick Washington, Trinity, 2013
LB Jarrad Davis, Camden County, 2013
OT David Sharpe, Fletcher, 2014
OG Travaris Dorsey, Raines, 2014
OT Kavaris Harkless, Trinity, 2014
DE Cece Jefferson, Baker County, 2015
OC Tyler Jordan, Bishop Kenny, 2015
WR Kalif Jackson, Fletcher, 2015
WR Rick Wells, Raines, 2016
OG Kingsley Equakun, Sandalwood, 2019
OT Joshua Braun, Suwannee, 2020
S TreVez Johnson, Bartram Trail, 2020
WR Marcus Burke, Trinity, 2021
TE Nick Elksnis, Episcopal, 2021
OT Austin Barber, Trinity, 2021
LB Jack Pyburn, Bolles, 2022