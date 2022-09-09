Border Classic: McIntosh County runs over West Nassau

It was a McIntosh County Academy runaway.

The Buccaneers ran early, often and with ease in the opening game of the Border Classic, routing West Nassau 42-8 in the Florida-Georgia showdown at Glynn County Stadium in Brunswick.

Demonte Stokes took a double handoff and went virtually untouched 62 yards for a touchdown just over two minutes into the game. Things didn’t ease up after that.

Lake Linton scooped up a fumble from the West Nassau punter and took it back 30 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead. The Warriors got on the board after that on a Christopher Crews 8-yard scoring run to get within 14-8 but that’s as close as it would get.

Deondray Bacon added touchdown runs of 3 and 5 yards in the opening half. He finished with 107 yards rushing and a pair of TDs on 14 carries.

Nehemiah West tossed a 37-yard scoring pass to Stokes early in the fourth and Lorenzo Reed had a 1-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring. West Nassau dropped to 1-2, with back-to-back blowout losses to Georgia teams. Charlton County beat the Warriors 56-12 last week.