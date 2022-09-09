Border Classic: Nicky Williams’ big game delivers Creekside a win over Glynn Academy

In the driving rain on Thursday night, the Creekside football team muscled up and won its biggest game of the season.

The Knights erased a two-touchdown deficit in the blink of an eye and outlasted host Glynn Academy on a nasty night of football in a 21-20 win in the Border Classic. Nicky Williams continued his blistering start, rushing for all three touchdowns and preserving the game with a 67-yard run with less than two minutes to go to ice it.

That run came after Glynn Academy (2-2) missed a go-ahead 30-yard field goal wide right.

Delayed by lightning and playing in a torrential downpour all game, the Knights did all of their damage over a 28-second span in the third quarter.

Williams capped a drive with a 12-yard rushing touchdown with 6 minutes, 38 seconds to play in the third to get within 20-14. On the ensuing drive, Anthony Akel recovered a fumble to get the ball right back for the Knights (3-0). Creekside went right back to Williams and he delivered, ripping off a 59-yard touchdown run at the 6:10 mark to flip the game and give Creekside a 21-20 lead.

Ad

Williams’ first touchdown of the game put the Knights in front, but the Red Terrors surged back with three straight rushing scores of their own, two of them by Da’Vonte Lang, and the other by Greg Peacock with 1:46 before half to put Glynn up 20-7.