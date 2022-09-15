Week 4 high school football picks: 10 area teams stay unbeaten as midseason approaches

Creekside running back Nicky Williams carries the ball during a game against Nease.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too. Each Thursday during the season, News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games are indicated by an *.

Last week: 29-7 (.806). Season: 86-29 (.748).

News4JAX Week 4 high school football predictions

Thursday, Sept. 15

Bartram Trail (3-0) at Tallahassee Lincoln (3-0): Bears have been clicking on defense. N4J pick: Bartram 19, Lincoln 14.

Clay (1-2) at Gainesville (0-3)*: Blue Devils can’t afford to slip in a district game. N4J pick: Gainesville 21, Clay 20.

Friday, Sept. 16

Baldwin (2-1, 1-0) at Baker County (2-0, 0-0)*: Cam Smith averaged 34 yards per touch in the Border Classic. Can the Indians slow him? N4J pick: Baker County 31, Baldwin 14.

Bolles (2-1) at Trinity Christian (3-0), 7:30 p.m.: Huge clash and a game I’m up in the air about. Bolles has won the last two, including a running clocker last year. Can the Bulldogs stop the Trinity rushing express? N4J pick: Bolles 23, Trinity 21.

Bradford (2-0) at Gainesville Eastside (2-0): Tornadoes are for real. N4J pick: Bradford 28, Eastside 20.

Cedar Creek Christian (2-0) at Bishop Snyder (2-1): Saints march on to 3-0. N4J pick: Cedar Creek 27, Snyder 14.

Christ’s Church (0-3) at University Christian (3-0), 7:30 p.m.*: UC is barreling towards a district clash with Trinity Christian. N4J pick: UC 42, Christ’s Church 14.

Eagle’s View (0-2) at St. Joseph (1-2): Flashes in a defensive struggle. N4J pick: St. Joseph 12, Eagle’s View 10.

Fernandina Beach (1-2) at Interlachen (3-0), 7:30 p.m.: Rams are one of the area’s better stories this season. N4J pick: Interlachen 27, Fernandina Beach 21.

First Coast (1-1) at Riverside (2-1), 6:30 p.m.: Defense of the Generals is the difference here: N4J pick: Riverside 15, First Coast 7.

Fletcher (1-2) at Nease (0-3): Conflicted on this one. I’ll use the common opponent (Jackson) and give the edge to the Senators. N4J pick: Fletcher 21, Nease 20.

Fort White (1-2) at Hamilton County (0-2), 7:30 p.m.: Make it back-to-back wins for the Indians. N4J pick: Fort White 20, Hamilton County 10.

Gainesville Buchholz (2-0) at Creekside (3-0)*: Arguably the matchup of the week. And a district game, too. Bobcats are tough. N4J pick: Buchholz 35, Creekside 24.

Hollis Christian (0-3) at Bishop Kenny (3-0): Crusaders are likely to finish September unbeaten before the meat of the schedule arrives. N4J pick: Kenny 38, Hollis Christian 6.

Impact Christian (1-1) at Keystone Heights (0-2): Big challenge for Impact on the road. N4J pick: Keystone Heights 28, Impact 20.

Lafayette (2-1) at Hilliard (2-1): Tight battle goes to the Leopards. N4J pick: Lafayette 20, Hillard 17.

Madison County (2-1) at Columbia (1-2), 7:30 p.m.: Tigers have been erratic this season. N4J pick: Madison County 23, Columbia 17.

Mandarin (2-1) at Atlantic Coast (0-3), 6:30 p.m.*: Stingrays will have a tough time trying to slow the Mustangs. N4J pick: Mandarin 35, Atlantic Coast 7.

Matanzas (1-2) at Flagler Palm Coast (2-0): Potato Bowl is all Bulldogs. N4J pick: FPC 33, Matanzas 13.

Melbourne (2-1) at Orange Park (1-2): Big win by OP last week against Clay but a tough act to follow. N4J pick: Melbourne 20, OP 14.

Oakleaf (2-1) at Fleming Island (3-0), 7:30 p.m.*: Golden Eagles with a chance to prove they’re the best in Clay County this year. N4J pick: Fleming Island 30, Oakleaf 20.

Ponte Vedra (0-2) at Middleburg (0-3): Disappointing start for both teams. Broncos have dropped eight of their last 10 games, and Sharks have lost six of last seven. N4J pick: Ponte Vedra 24, Middleburg 20.

Providence (1-2, 0-0) at NFEI (2-1, 0-1)*: Eagles clip the Stallions. N4J pick: NFEI 26, Providence 21.

Ribault (2-1) at Westside (1-2), 6:30 p.m.: Low-scoring and physical battle here. N4J pick: Ribault 19, Westside 13.

Ridgeview (1-2) at Tocoi Creek (2-1): Fear the Toros! TC is 5-3 over its final eight games. N4J pick: Tocoi Creek 35, Ridgeview 14.

St. Augustine (1-2) at Menendez (2-1)*: Jackets have lost just once in this series and the second isn’t coming this season. N4J pick: St. Augustine 34, Menendez 7.

Spruce Creek (1-2) at Jackson (3-1), 6:30 p.m.: This is a tough one for the Tigers. They hang on for a W. N4J pick: Jackson 17, Spruce Creek 15.

Stanton (0-3) at Paxon (0-3), 6:30 p.m.: Brain Bowl goes to the Golden Eagles. N4J pick: Paxon 20, Stanton 12.

Union County (1-1) at Gainesville PK Yonge (0-1): Tigers, off a bye, roll. N4J pick: Union County 27, PK Yonge 7.

West Nassau (1-2) at Episcopal (2-0): Eagles stay perfect. N4J pick: Episcopal 23, West Nassau 20.

White (2-1) at Parker (1-2), 6:30 p.m.: I like both of these teams but the Commanders have a stronger offense than the Braves. N4J pick: White 28, Parker 13.

Wolfson (1-2) at Harvest Community (2-0): Great start by the Warriors but the Wolfpack even up their record. N4J pick: Wolfson 30, Harvest 20.

OTHERS

Home team in CAPS; all games at 7 p.m.

YOUNG KIDS IN MOTION (1-1) over West Oaks (0-2)

Wildwood (2-1) over SUWANNEE (1-2), 7:30 p.m.

LAKELAND VICTORY CHRISTIAN (1-2) over Zarephath Academy (1-2)

Saturday. Sept. 17

Yulee (2-1) at Tradition Prep (0-2): Hornets coast in this one. N4J pick: Yulee 28, Tradition Prep 14.

Off: Beachside, Crescent City, Englewood, Palatka, Raines, Sandalwood