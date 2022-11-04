St. Augustine vs. Palatka: One of area’s oldest rivalries reignites in Game of the Week

Football Friday on 4 is finally here and we're gearing up for our Game of the Week: St. Augustine at Palatka. News4JAX reporter Aleesia Hatcher is checking in with the home team.

PALATKA, Fla. – Two teams go head-to-head in Putnam County for their last game of the regular season for this week’s Football Friday on 4 when Palatka High School takes on St. Augustine in one of the area’s oldest rivalries.

Palatka High School is ready to end its regular season on a high note.

“I’d say it’s the oldest rivalry in the state. I’ve been playing them since JV so it’s a really big game for me and all my teammates,” senior Jason Purcell said.

Coming off two losses, the Panthers hope to finish their season with a win.

“We focused the whole week. So we know what we got for this game. It is a tough game. It is a big rivalry and we have been going at it for years. So, we have to come out and play our hardest,” senior Chavaris Dumas said.

Cheerleader Makari Nealy said faculty and staff gear up before the game with a pep rally and other fun activities.

“During the game, it’s a lot more stressful because we’re trying to make sure we win,” Nealy said. “We’re cheering and dancing.”

The game will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Palatka High School.