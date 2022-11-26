Gators Breakdown: Instant reaction as Florida State downs Florida 45-38

Florida ends the season with back-to-back losses and fall to 6-6 after losing 45-38 to Florida State.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters reacts to the loss and the end of Billy Napier’s first regular season leading the Gators.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher