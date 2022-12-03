News4JAGs predictions: Can Jaguars stack wins and knock off the Lions in Detroit?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars notched their best win of the Trevor Lawrence era last week in a comeback victory over the Ravens. They’re on the road Sunday against the Lions. The News4JAX sports staff offers its predictions on the game.

Justin Barney

Season record: 2-9.

I should have went with my gut last week and picked the Jaguars. But I dropped further down the department standings. Trevor Lawrence is ascending. He showed last week why those calls of “bust” were premature. Steady progression for what’s shaping up to be a massive third year in the league for Lawrence and the Jaguars. I don’t think we can start talking playoffs until they can beat the Titans but they’ll stack wins before that game next week. Jaguars 28, Lions 21.

Cole Pepper

A number of times this year, I’ve been tempted to pick the Jaguars to win but didn’t think they had that last bit of quality to get the job done. After seeing what the Jaguars did to the Ravens, I’m ready to pick them in games I see as toss-ups. The Lions aren’t terrible, but they certainly aren’t going to contend for the post-season. Even if Travis Etienne doesn’t play, I like the Jaguars to win a close one in Detroit. Jaguars 24 Lions 23.

Season record: 5-6.

Jamal St. Cyr

Season record: 5-6

Good teams win the games they should win. If the Jaguars truly believe they are a good team then this is a game they should win. How the Jaguars handle Sunday will tell me far more about them as a team than last week’s win could. That being said, I do expect the Lions’ offense to put some point on the board but the Lions’ defense is going to give up a ton of points. Jaguars 31, Lion 20.