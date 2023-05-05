Local MLB update: Sandalwood’s Wisely called back up to bigs; Bolles grad Slater stays hot

Sandalwood grad Brett Wisely #70 of the San Francisco Giants at bat against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at loanDepot park on April 18, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Friday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball.

What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Thursday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .240 with 13 RBI, 13 runs scored and 2 HR.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 2-0 with 1.72 ERA, 22 Ks in 15.2 innings of work.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Is 2-0 with 2.76 ERA, 16 Ks in 16.1 IP.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, White Sox, Is 2-2 with 4.60 ERA, 26 Ks in 29.1 IP.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 2-0 with 11 Ks in 20.1 IP. Has 1.77 ERA.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Fast start. Hitting .293 with 4 HR, 11 RBI and 17 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 1-1 with 1.65 ERA, 15 Ks in 16.1 IP.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .256 with 4 HR, 21 runs scored, 20 RBI.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Giants, Another difficult season. Was hitting .133 with an RBI, but will miss rest of season with shoulder injury.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .500 with 2 RBI after coming off injured list.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .257 with 7 RBI, 8 stolen bases, 13 runs scored.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, On injury rehab assignment.

OF Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Giants, Called back up to big leagues last week. Still struggling at the plate (1 for 24, .042) in MLB.