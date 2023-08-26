High school football ‘23: Full Week 1 scoreboard, Super 10 update, looking ahead

Tramell Jones carries the ball Friday night as Mandarin knocked off Fletcher 43-21 in the season opener.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re off and running in the high school football season. Let’s jump in to a busy and exciting Week 1 of the season.

Super 10 showdowns

It was a big night of Super 10 battles, with two top 10 showdowns headlining Week 1.

The biggest matchup came with No. 4 St. Augustine roaring back to edge No. 5 Bolles 43-36. The Yellow Jackets trailed by 15 early in the fourth quarter before roaring back for coach Brian Braddock’s first win over the Bulldogs in five tries. Locklan Hewlett ignited the comeback with a 50-yard touchdown to Carl Jenkins Jr.

Trenton Jones had a touchdown run and Hewlett hit Devonte Lyons for a two-point conversion to knot things up at 36-all with under four minutes to play. Hewlett engineered the winning drive, leading an 80-yard march and capping it with a touchdown pass to Myles Simmons with 15 seconds to go.

Ja’Ki Singleton had a fourth-quarter interception to set up the tying drive.

No. 10 Creekside had no trouble on offense, but couldn’t slow down Palm Beach Central in a 55-48 loss.

No. 7 Raines used a strong night by running back Mark Miller and a tough defense to top No. 8 University Christian 27-12.

Mandarin and it’s loaded roster pulled away from visiting Fletcher in a 43-21 win. The sixth-ranked Mustangs got short yardage touchdown runs in the first half from Tiant Wyche and Deshard Wescott and then closed strong for the win. Drake Stubbs added an interception for Mandarin. For a photo gallery from the Mandarin-Fletcher game, click here.

Cory Johns won his first game as No. 3 Bartram Trail’s new head coach, leading the Bears to a 20-17 win over Ponte Vedra.

No. 2 Bradford used its suffocating defense to post its 10th shutout in its last 15 games with a 12-0 win over Baker County.

No. 1 Trinity Christian overtook White in the second half to pull away for a 33-8 win.

Predictions

In the first week of News4JAX predictions, I put in a pretty good number. With three games still to be finished, I turned in a 32-3 mark.

Game of the Week

Zachary Harbison won his first game as Tocoi Creek’s head coach, leading the Toros over Beachside in the Surf-and-Turf showdown, 37-34 on Friday night. It was the News4JAX Football Friday Game of the Week.

Columbia game postponed

The Columbia-Gainesville Buchholz game was postponed after an incident involving two men who jumped the fence at the stadium. Police were notified, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and detained both men. They were armed with handguns. Inclement weather followed and the game was ultimately postponed to Saturday. According to the Lake City Reporter’s Jordan Kroeger, the game will now be played at Gainesville’s Citizen’s Field.

Florida scores, Week 1

Florida schedule, Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 31

Oak Hall (1-0) at Bishop Snyder (1-0), 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1

Baker County (0-1) at Oakleaf (1-0)

Beachside (0-1) at Fernandina Beach (1-0)

Bishop Kenny (1-0) at Middleburg (0-1)

Bolles (0-1) at Mandarin (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Bradford (1-0) at Baldwin (1-0), 6:30 p.m., Football Friday Game of the Week

Branford (1-0) at Duval Charter (0-1)

Charlton County (0-2) at West Nassau (0-1)

Christ’s Church (1-0) at Impact Christian (1-0)

Creekside (0-1) at Nease (1-0)

Daytona Beach Seabreeze (0-1) at Bartram Trail (1-0)

Eagle’s View (1-0) at Harvest Community (0-1)

Englewood (1-0) at Menendez (1-0)

Father Lopez at Cedar Creek Christian (0-1)

Fort White at Jefferson County

Fletcher (0-1) at Tallahassee Chiles (0-1)

Gainesville Eastside (1-0) at Keystone Heights (0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton County at Suwannee (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Hilliard at Cambridge Christian

Interlachen (0-1) at Providence (0-1)

Joshua Christian (0-0) at Rocky Bayou Christian

Matanzas (1-0) at Tocoi Creek (1-0)

Ocala Forest (1-0) at First Coast (0-1)

Orange Park (0-1) at Episcopal (1-0)

Palatka (1-0) at Port Orange Atlantic

Ponte Vedra (1-0) at Florida High (0-0)

Ribault (1-0) at Atlantic Coast (1-0), 6:30 p.m.

Ridgeview (0-1) at Clay (0-1)

Riverside (1-0) at Parker (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

St. Augustine (1-0) at St. Pete Gibbs (0-1)

St. Joseph (0-1) at Windermere (1-0)

Sandalwood (0-1) at White (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Stanton (0-1) at NFEI (1-0)

Titusville at Yulee (1-0)

Trinity Christian (1-0) at Plantation American Heritage

Umatilla (0-1) at Crescent City (0-1)

Union County (1-0) at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

University Christian (0-1) at Tallahassee North Florida Christian (0-1)

Westside (0-1) at Jackson (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Wolfson (0-1) at Paxon (0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion at American Collegiate (1-0)

Zarephath Academy (0-1) at Hollis Christian (0-1)

OFF: Flagler Palm Coast, Fleming Island, Raines.

Georgia scores, Week 2

Brunswick 21, Camden County 17

Glynn Academy 14, McIntosh County 6

Pierce County 42, Jeff Davis 0

Ware County 28, Richmond Hill 7

Yulee 31, Charlton County 20

Georgia schedule, Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 31

Winter Park (1-0) at Brunswick (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1