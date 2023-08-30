Hurricane Idalia photo gallery: See the affects of the storm in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm in the early morning hours Wednesday. The Northeast Florida area was fortunate that the storm tracked further west than initially expected.
These are images from across the state from the storm. Click through the photo gallery above to see some of the damage.
RELATED
School closures: Follow the latest from area schools
Videos tell the story of how Hurricane Idalia is impacting Florida communities
Memorial Park damaged by storm surge, flooding from Hurricane Idalia
Download & Save The Weather Authority’s Hurricane Survival Guide
Beach cams: Watch as Hurricane Idalia as storm hits region
Crews clean up debris left behind by damaging winds in Alachua County