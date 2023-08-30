Hurricane Idalia photo gallery: See the affects of the storm in Florida

Don Hawthorne walks across his flooded yard in unincorporated Pinellas County, Fla., after the storm surge from Hurricane Idalia moved by the area Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm in the early morning hours Wednesday. The Northeast Florida area was fortunate that the storm tracked further west than initially expected.

These are images from across the state from the storm. Click through the photo gallery above to see some of the damage.

