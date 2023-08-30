Videos tell the story of how Hurricane Idalia is impacting Florida communities

Flood waters pushed by Hurricane Idalia pour over the sea wall along Old Tampa Bay as paddle boarder Zeke Pierce, of Tampa rides Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Idalia made landfall earlier this morning along the Big Bend of the state. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Hurricane Idalia made landfall at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday as a powerful Category 3 in Florida’s Big Bend region, near Keaton Beach. NOAA radar indicates as of 10:00 a.m., the maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph with some gusts reaching higher speeds.

The gulf and northwestern communities in Florida are experiencing flooding, power outages and damage. We’ve collected videos and images from around the state to show you what is happening and where.

In Lake City, a large tree came down due to high winds. It’s blocking State Road 47, and in this video you can see workers are using heavy machinery to remove the large branches and debris off the road.

Jody Griffis sent us this video and in it, you can see how Steinhatchee in Taylor County, Florida, is dealing with storm surge.

Steinhatchee is a Gulf coastal community in the southern part of Taylor County, Florida, United States. Steinhatchee is 38 miles south of the county seat of Perry

In this video from our sister station, WKMG, you can see a transformer explode resulting in power outages in Perry, a city in Taylor County, Florida.

Tampa is not escaping the impact of Hurricane Idalia. This video shows you the flooding happening on Bayshore Boulevard.

And, while we show you Bayshore Boulevard, one news crew captured video of a man using an inflatable duck to row down the storm surge and get around. We would never recommend anyone do this, again, stay out of floodwaters wherever you encounter them.

This video came in from our SnapJAX channel. You can see the rough waters of the St. Johns River off the Bell ramp in Riverside in Jacksonville. Thanks to DanaLynn 149 for sending us this video.