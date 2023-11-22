Teal the Show: Jags trying to get revenge on the Texans as AFC South race heats up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars lead the AFC South, while the Texans are one game behind.

In Week 3, the Texans beat the Jaguars 37-17 in EverBank Stadium. Sunday at 1 p.m. in Houston, more than just adding a win to a record will be on the line for the Jaguars and Texans. Can the Jags get their revenge on the Texans? Join Jamal St. Cyr, Alessandra Pontbriand and former Jaguars star Aaron Beasley for Teal the Show+ at the Community First Igloo.

Teal the Show+ airs on Wednesday night on News4JAX.com, the News4JAX+ app and is broadcast on CW17. Fans can attend the showing at the Community First Igloo.You can also catch Jamal St. Cyr and sports analyst Frank Frangie on Teal the Show Monday at Friday nights at 11:15 p.m. on WJXT Channel 4.