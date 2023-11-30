High school football ‘23 semifinal picks: Four area teams will play for championships

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too.
News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week each Thursday. All game times are Friday at 7:30 p.m. unless indicated.
Last week: 6-1 (.857). Season: 348-91 (.793).
Class 3S
- (4) Fort Myers Dunbar (11-2) at (1) St. Augustine (12-0), 7:30 p.m.: The Yellow Jackets have been a state championship-caliber team all season. Yellow Jackets continue their stampede over a Dunbar team that I don’t feel has the offense to keep up with the weapons that St. Augustine has. N4J pick: St. Augustine 34, Dunbar 20.
Class 2S
- (3) Pensacola Catholic (11-2) at (2) Bradford (13-0), 7:30 p.m.: The Tornadoes have been choking the offense out of teams all season. Bradford will get its rematch with Cocoa next week for a state title. N4J pick: Bradford 31, Pensacola Catholic 7.
Class 4M
- (3) Mandarin (10-3) at (2) Monarch (11-2), 7:30 p.m.: A challenging game for the Mustangs as it’s their fourth straight postseason game on the road. Can’t pick against ‘em now. N4J pick: Mandarin 35, Monarch 33.
Class 2M
- (4) Bolles (8-5) at (1) Miami Norland (13-0), 7:30 p.m.: The Bulldogs are heavy underdogs against a powerful Vikings team. But Bolles tends to play better than expected in games like this, and you don’t have to look too far back to see that. Still, it’s too steep of a hill to climb here. N4J pick: Norland 42, Bolles 20.
Class 1M
- (3) Trinity Christian (9-3) at (2) Clearwater Central Catholic (12-0), 7:30 p.m.: I know the Marauders are unbeaten, but I think the Conquerors are more than capable of emerging with a win here. Plenty of seniors on Trinity and a veteran coaching staff find a way to get it done. N4J pick: Trinity 31, Clearwater Central Catholic 29.