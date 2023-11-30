High school football ‘23 semifinal picks: Four area teams will play for championships

(4) Bolles (8-5) at (1) Miami Norland (13-0), 7:30 p.m.: The Bulldogs are heavy underdogs against a powerful Vikings team. But Bolles tends to play better than expected in games like this, and you don’t have to look too far back to see that. Still, it’s too steep of a hill to climb here. N4J pick: Norland 42, Bolles 20.