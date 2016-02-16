WJXT internship opportunities

WJXT internships are available in a number of departments including news, sales, promotion, graphics, engineering, research and others.

The internship program is designed to augment the educational development of those studying for careers in broadcasting by creating opportunities for college students to gain experience in a station's day-to-day operations.

Requirements:

Be at least 18 years of age.

Be enrolled in an accredited college or university.

Be majoring in a broadcast related field (i.e. communications, journalism, broadcast production techniques, engineering skills or marketing).

Be seeking course credits or their equivalent (such as master's thesis).

Be classified at least "junior" when internship begins.

Interested candidates should send an application request, including name, address and phone number. We also recommend including a resume with cover letter stating the department of interest.

Send to: Human Resources administrator, WJXT-TV 4 Broadcast Place Jacksonville, FL 32207

Intern application requests can also be made by calling (904) 399-4000 or by sending an e-mail.