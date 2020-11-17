Become a vendor for the Jacksonville Image Awards

It was all smiles Feb. 29 at the inaugural Jacksonville Image Awards held at the Ritz Theater, which celebrate pioneers in the African American community.

Graham Media Group and the Porter Firm are proud to present the 2nd annual Jacksonville Image Awards, a celebration of African American leaders in the Jacksonville community who have not only achieved greatness but inspired it in others too.

Nominations for the annual awards show are set to begin on Nov. 21 and they’ll run through Jan. 3. Once we’ve collected all the nominees, we’ll put them to a vote beginning on Jan. 21, and voting will continue for the rest of the month. Then we’ll hold the live event on Feb. 27.

Would you like to be part of the Image Awards? We’re looking for supporters, sponsors and vendors.

- Sponsors are an integral part of the Jacksonville Image Awards and will receive naming rights to a category and a customized marketing plan.

- Supporters of the Jacksonville Image Awards can congratulate nominees with an ad in the program and on our website, News4Jax.com.

- Vendors can participate by providing in-kind products or services to support the event. Signage, credits and promotional opportunities will be provided to match in-kind donations. Examples of vendors we’re looking for are: flowers, photography, printing, linen, and swag etc.

If you are interested in being apart of the Jacksonville Image Awards, please fill out the form below and a representative from WJXT/WCWJ will contact you.