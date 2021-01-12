Cast your vote for the Jacksonville Image Awards

Voting is underway for the Jacksonville Image Awards.

The annual awards, presented by the Porter Firm, recognize milestones in the African American community, whether they’re lifelong educators who have found unique ways to reach students or young people leveraging social media into real social progress.

We’ve been collecting your nominations since November, and we’ve narrowed down the list of nominees for each category to a select few. Now it’s your turn to vote on these finalists. Voting runs Jan. 12 through Jan. 31. The winners will be announced on Feb. 27.

In light of the pandemic, we’ve decided to transform this year’s awards show into a virtual experience. This change of format will allow the finalists and their immediate families to be part of the show from the safety and comfort of their own homes.

Without further ado, here are your Jacksonville Image Awards nominees:

The ‘Be The Change’ Award: This award recognizes individuals who, having succeeded against immense odds, herald change and prosperity to enhance and enrich the world. They overcome obstacles to show that, through hard work and humility, societal change is possible.

Ad

Nominees: Quiana Malone, Chandra Ford (Lady C), Dr. Tiffanie Williams

The Pinnacle Award: This award recognizes those who have achieved professional accomplishments throughout an extensive career and are role models for others to attain similar success.

Nominees: Darnell Smith, LaTanya Wynn-Hall, Dr. Irvin “PeDro” Cohen

The ‘One To Watch’ Award: This award recognizes individuals who are quickly establishing themselves and making an impact in their particular field or industry.

Nominees: Winston Seabrooks, Desiree Corley Jones, Bernadia Samuels

The Music Excellence Award: This award recognizes individuals for their exceptional achievements in music, having made a tremendous impact with their creative works that have helped shape the local music scene.

Nominees: Ulysses Owens, Jr., Carlos Spencer, Kayla Cummings (Kay C)

The Innovator Award: This award recognizes individuals who creatively challenge the norm by introducing mainstream culture to avant-garde ideas and making a social impact in their respective industry.

Nominees: Shawana Brooks, Dante Buckson, Laurence Walden

The Education Excellence Award: This award recognizes outstanding commitment to the academic development and improvement of a system or community in an effort to enhance the lives of future generations.

Ad

Nominees: Santrice Grayer, Dr. Sonia Maria Balevre, Kevin Dunbar

The Trailblazer Award: This award recognizes pioneers who inspire others to follow their path to greatness with innovative ideas that challenge the status quo.