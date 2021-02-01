Jacksonville Image Awards show goes virtual in 2021

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As they like to say in show business, the show must go on. And the 2021 Jacksonville Image Awards are no exception.

That said, we are making changes to the event this year in response to the pandemic. With the ongoing public health crisis, we have made the decision to avoid having our finalists gather in person for the awards.

Instead, we’re transforming this year’s awards show into a virtual event that will give our finalists and their families an opportunity to celebrate their achievements from the safety of their own homes.

The Image Awards are scheduled for Feb. 27. Stay tuned for additional details about the show’s format and what to expect.