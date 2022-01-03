VOTE NOW: Meet your 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards finalists

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Voting is underway for the Jacksonville Image Awards.

The annual awards, presented by the Porter Firm, recognize difference makers in the African American community, whether they’re lifelong educators who have found unique ways to reach students or young people leveraging social media into real social progress.

We’ve been collecting your nominations since November, and we’ve narrowed down the list of nominees for each category to a select few. Now it’s your turn to vote on these finalists. Voting runs Jan. 3 through Jan. 23. The winners will be announced on Feb. 5.

An in-person awards ceremony is planned for Saturday, Feb. 5 at the University of North Florida. Tickets are on sale through Feb. 4 and can be purchased here. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place and enforced. News4JAX anchors Melanie Lawson and Tarik Minor will emcee this special event that will include the presentation of awards, a special look at our three Pinnacle Award finalists and live musical performances arranged by one of our Musical Excellence finalists, Meachum Clarke.

Without further ado, here are your Jacksonville Image Awards finalists (VOTE BELOW):

The Trailblazer Award: This award recognizes pioneers who inspire others to follow their path to greatness with innovative ideas that challenge the status quo.

Finalists: Adrienne Martin, Ben Frazier, Hannah Hall

The ‘One to Watch’ Award: This award recognizes individuals who are quickly establishing themselves and making an impact in their particular field or industry.

Finalists: Douglas Bryant, Dr. Kimberly Allen, Rebecca Davis

The ‘Be the Change, Be Yourself’ Award: This award recognizes individuals who, having succeeded against immense odds, herald change and prosperity to enhance and enrich the world. They overcome obstacles to show that, through hard work and humility, societal change is possible.

Finalists: Angela Harris, James Coleman, Shara Mondy

The Music Excellence Award: This award recognizes individuals for their exceptional achievements in music, having made a tremendous impact with their creative works that have helped shape the local music scene.

Finalists: Jonathan Lumpkin, KuRonde Washington, Meachum Clarke

The Innovator Award: This award recognizes individuals who creatively challenge the norm by introducing mainstream culture to avant-garde ideas and making a social impact in their respective industries.

Finalists: Dr. Cynthia Smith, Janae Bosquet-Wright, Maxie Coleman

The Education Excellence Award: This award recognizes outstanding commitment to the academic development and improvement of a system or community in an effort to enhance the lives of future generations.

Finalists: Gail Lewis, Jennifer Robinson, Dr. Rudy Jamison

The Pinnacle Award: This award recognizes those who have achieved professional accomplishments throughout an extensive career and are role models for others to attain similar success.