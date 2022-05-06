Did you see it? Early morning rocket launch had some viewers rattled

Viewer Celena Carr shared this incredible photo of the rocket launch this morning from Cape Canaveral.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A SpaceX Falcon 9 launch that sent 53 Starlink satellites into orbit this morning at 5:42 a.m. left some News4JAX scrambling to get photos of the unexpected object in the sky this morning.

Our newsroom was flooded with calls and messages asking what the bright light was that soared overhead.

The launch from Cape Canaveral could be seen at least as far north as Savannah, according to the photos we received.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 53 Starlink satellites to orbit → https://t.co/hW2ULg8gvH https://t.co/2RHRq7Atjj — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 6, 2022

SpaceX regularly sends these launches into orbit -- but not often so early in the morning.

The rocket’s first stage booster returned to Earth, landing cleanly on a drone ship.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship pic.twitter.com/Yvw0IDTGa1 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 6, 2022

It was just the latest development in what was already a busy day for SpaceX.

Early Friday morning, a SpaceX Dragon capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico near Tampa, Florida.

It safely brought back to Earth four astronauts who had ended their six-month stay on the International Space Station a little less than 24 hours earlier.

Many viewers sent us photos of what they saw in the sky Friday morning during the launch, asking for help to identify the streaking object. Rest assured, it was not aliens among us.

(At least not this time 👽 -- but “the truth is out there.” Sorry, couldn’t help it. The inner sci-fi nerd came out.)

Many thanks to our Insiders who shared their images on SnapJAX. Many of them recognized the soaring object as a rocket launch. Here are a few of their photos:

Insider Abbie Tyson in Jacksonville said, "Beautiful looking SpaceX launch."

Insider Phyllis in Lake Butler definitely knew it was a rocket in flight this morning.

SnapJAX user NatNat in Jacksonville snapped a quick photo at a stoplight.

Insider Casey Krupinski captured this look at the rocket from Middleburg.

SnpJAX user LowKey said, "Beautiful sight this morning."

Insider Dan Smith in Middleburg recognized it was a rocket launch this morning.