Barriers on Capitol Hill; Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office preps ahead of Election Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On this edition of “This Week In Jacksonville,” News4Jax political analyst Rick Mullaney of Jacksonville University’s Public Policy Institute co-hosts alongside News4Jax anchor and reporter Kent Justice.

Former U.S. Reps. David Jolly and Patrick Murphy discuss a new book, which they co-authored, designed to talk about barriers on Capitol Hill.

Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan talks about high voter turnout and concerns just before Election Day.

And Mullaney describes the five things that could be affected if the Democrats earn a majority in the Senate.