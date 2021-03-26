Councilman Freeman wants to bring neglected areas of Jacksonville into 21st century

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Last month, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and several members of the City Council announced details of a new plan to continue phasing out septic tanks in the city’s underserved neighborhoods.

As part of the plan, the city and JEA is putting forward nearly $27 million to complete the project started in 2016 to phase out septic tanks in the Biltmore, Beverly Hills and Christobel neighborhoods.

At-large Jacksonville City Councilmember Terrance Freeman said the plan is about more than protecting the health of the river and improving the quality of life for residents.

“It is an area where we not only are fulfilling promises for the past, but we’re bringing back this conversation, of trying to bring our community into the 21st century. We have a lot of work to do,” Freeman told host Kent Justice for Sunday’s This Week in Jacksonville.

The effort to remove septic tanks is meant to make good on a broken promise made in 1968 during consolidation. The city agreed to improve drainage and sewer systems in older neighborhoods as it expanded the city boundaries to go all the way out to the beaches.

But to this day, tens of thousands of Jacksonville residents still depend on septic tanks, which have harmful effects on the local tributaries.

This week, Freeman hosted a meeting at City Hall that brought together, parents, coaches and others to talk about safety.

The meeting came on the heels of a shooting at a youth football game in Mandarin.

Freeman, a coach and former professional baseball player, said the meeting was constructive.

“It breaks my heart that our kids are going out and competing and having to experience these awful occurrences,” Freeman said. “So the big question was, well, what do we do with some of the concerns where we want to feel safe and secure.”

Freeman said he has spoken to Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams about the issue and the possibility of increased patrols.

You can watch the full interview with Freeman where he also touches on other Jacksonville issues like an eventful week in the city council chambers, on This Week in Jacksonville at 9 a.m. Sunday on Channel 4 and at noon Sunday on CW17.