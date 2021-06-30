FHP sees 30% increase in ‘alarming speed’ violations on highways

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Reporting a 30% increase in violations for drivers speeding 50 mph or more over the limit last year, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and the Florida Highway Patrol are calling on all motorists to put the brakes on an alarming trend in drivers reaching extremely dangerous speeds on Florida’s roads.

Since 2012, speeding violations issued for going 50 mph or more above the speed limit have increased each year. The number of violations issued in 2020 represents a 267% increase over the number issued in 2012. Last month, speeding violations issued to drivers for going 50 mph or more over the speed limit reached a concerning all-time high.

“The trend we are seeing in the number of these dangerous speeding violations is very alarming,” FLHSMV Executive Director Terry Rhodes said. “It underscores the need for all motorists in Florida to take their driving privilege seriously and to remember that the posted speed limit is not merely a suggestion – it is mandatory to keep everyone safe.”

FHP plans to have troopers highly visible during the Fourth of July holiday and throughout the month to enforce aggressive driving, speeding and impaired driving violations.

“Aggressive driving and speeding are not only against the law, but also extremely dangerous,” said Col. Gene S. Spaulding, director of the FHP. “Obeying the posted speed limit significantly reduces the probability of a crash and the severity if a crash does occur.”

Violations for exceeding the speed limit in excess of 50 mph or more have steadily increased over the years: