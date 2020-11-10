Historic Black voter turnout in 2020 presidential election

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NAACP is working to ensure Georgia voters know that another important election is coming up in January -- the runoff races for two Senate seats.

The 2020 presidential election broke records for voter turnout, including the number of minorities that cast a ballot.

The NAACP said it spent millions of dollars, especially in swing states, to encourage voters to get to the polls. Duval County was a part of that initiative.

In 2020, the NAACP’s focus was on voter engagement.

“This was the most strategic and largest initiative for voters,” said NAACP President Derrick Johnson.

$15 million dollars was spent on the initiative, which included the states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Texas and Alabama. The organization used social media, text messages and radio ads.

Florida was also part of the focus.

“We did have an effort in Duval County and in much of Florida,” Johnson said.

According to AP VoteCast, which surveys voters in the general election:

Of surveyed Florida voters who voted for President-elect Joe Biden,

53% were white

22% were African American or Black

20% were Latino or Hispanic

4% were other

Of surveyed Florida who voted for President Donald Trump,

79% were white

2% were African American or Black

16% were Latino or Hispanic

3% were other

Of surveyed Georgia voters who voted for President-elect Joe Biden,

38% were white

54% were African American or Black

4% were Latino or Hispanic

4% were other

Of surveyed Georgia voters who voted for President Donald Trump,

90% were white

4% were African American or Black

3% were Latino or Hispanic

4% were other

Johnson explained the NAACP’s effort wasn’t just about getting people to vote, but getting people that are engaged in the community that will vote to encourage others.