Frequently asked questions & common mistakes on election day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The polls are open Tuesday for Jacksonville’s municipal election and more than half a million registered voters in Jacksonville still have not cast their ballots, which means this is still anyone’s race.

One of the most important races in this election is for the next mayor of Jacksonville with Republican Daniel Davis and Democrat Donna Deegan vying for that seat.

Another item on the ballot is the race for property appraiser between Democrat Joyce Morgan and Republican Jason Fischer.

🗳️ Find your precinct | What you need to bring | News4JAX Voter’s Guide

Morgan is finishing her time on City Council and is a former TV news anchor, and Fischer has served on the Duval County School Board, then in the Florida House.

Several City Council seats are also in run-offs after the first election in March.

If you haven’t submitted a ballot for the election, Tuesday is the last day to do it, but there are a few steps voters need to take before they head to the polls.

Mistake: Not knowing your precinct

Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said the biggest mistake that voters make on election day is not knowing their precinct.

He encourages all voters to check their precinct before heading to the polls because your vote will not count if it’s cast at the wrong precinct.

If you aren’t sure about your precinct, you can find it on the voter information card or sample ballot.

You can also find your precinct through the Supervisor of Elections website -- just click “Where Do I Vote.”

Mistake: Thinking you can’t vote if you’re not a party affiliate

Hogan also wants to remind everyone that they can vote Tuesday even if they are not registered with a particular party.

Question: What time are polls open?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Question: Do I need an ID to vote?

You have to show proof of your signature and a photo. Hogan said a Florida driver’s license is best, but a passport, military ID, or even a veteran health ID card will work.

You can have proof of your signature on one card, and your photo on the other.

Question: Can I vote in person if I requested a mail-in ballot?

Another common question Hogan gets is whether someone can vote Tuesday if they requested a mail-in ballot but didn’t fill it out. The answer is you can still vote.

He said the county’s system will accept your vote and block any other attempt to cast a ballot.

Question: What if I make a mistake on my ballot?

If you make a mistake on your ballot, you cannot cross it out and fill in another candidate. The system will reject it.

You’ll want to take your ballot to the clerk at the precinct’s desk and ask for another one.

Question: Will my ballot count if I leave some races blank?

If you are not sure about a particular race, you can skip it! The rest of your votes on other races will still count.

Question: Can I take pictures inside the voting precinct?

You can't take pictures inside voting precincts.