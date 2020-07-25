Hanna becomes the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season

The National Hurricane Center has named Hanna as the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Hurricane Hanna has max sustained wind speeds of 75 mph and gusts up to 85 mph. the storm is moving to the west at 9 mph forecast to move in on the Texas coast later today.

A NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate Hanna later this morning which should provide a more precise intensity estimate.

Forecasters increased the expected rainfall totals in its update, saying that Hanna could bring 6 to 12 inches of rain and coastal swells that “are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” the advisory stated.

Hurricane Hanna Rainfall Probabilities (wjxt)

Hanna broke the record as the earliest eighth Atlantic named storm, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Harvey on Aug. 3, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

Far out in the Atlantic, the next system could become Isaias by Monday.

