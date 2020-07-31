Jacksonville’s beaches expect more surfers, visitors than effects from Isaias

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Those charged with keeping people safe from Hurricane Isaias at Jacksonville Beach are watching it closely, but they are expressing more concerned about the strong rip currents and people wanting to get on the sand than from the storm itself.

“This is something that can always change. If it does we will respond and notify everybody as soon as possible,” Jacksonville Beach Mayor Charlie Latham said. “Always be vigilant. It could change any day or any moment. We saw that with (Hurricane) Matthew.”

While the predictions are that the effects along Northeast Florida’s coast will be limited, there were many lessons were learned from that storm and Hurricane Irma, which each brought a different kind of misery.

Leaders took steps Friday to secure City Hall by placing plexiglass over the windows and lowering some retention ponds.

Many people were on the beaches Friday and lifeguards expected more over the weekend. Even though the hurricane is still hundreds of miles away, they’ve were, pulling one man from the rough surf and rushing him to a hospital.

“We will definitely expect (that) with the bigger surf. We have the structure and the sandbars to have strong rip currents.” Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue Capt. Rob Emashiser said.

Lifeguards said the storm will cause problems whether it remains offshore or comes ashore.

“We’re going to prepare for either option. What that will do is bring in higher surfing possibly and be not that bad of weather for the beach, so we will possibly see a big crowd with bad conditions and we have a limited number of lifeguards. So we have to encourage everyone to use caution and swim near a lifeguard.”

Cami Rucci lives at the beach but has relatives visiting from Missouri. She said they are aware of what’s brewing.

“We don’t get stressed anymore. So you don’t get stressed and you think this is going to be nothing. We are hoping so we are praying,” Rucci said.