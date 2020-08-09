NHC monitoring tropical wave in Mid Atlantic

The Weather Authority is keeping a close eye on a tropical wave located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The cluster of thunderstorms has a 40% chance of development in the next 2 days and 50% chance over the next 5 days.

The NHC says the system has a decent chance to develop into an tropical depression by mid week.

“Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 200 PM EDT Sun Aug 9 2020 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continue to show signs of organization. However, satellite-derived wind data from earlier this morning indicated that the circulation remains elongated. Environmental conditions appear conducive enough to support additional development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the next few days while it moves generally westward at 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic. Conditions are likely to become less conducive for development late this week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...50 percent.”

We’re still a few weeks away from peak hurricane season and with a very active season ahead of us the time is now to prepare.