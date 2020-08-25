And now for something different, Jacksonville dries out, slightly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Toss the umbrella? No.

Keep the umbrella nearby, as the subtle pattern shift we talked about last week is continuing into this week. It will be a morning coastal shower (or two) that we will need to dodge each morning through Thursday. These will blow onshore on the southeasterly trade winds from the same high pressure that is steering Laura towards the Northeast Coasts of Texas and Southwestern Louisiana. Laura will be a bad hurricane.

For us in Jacksonville, that high pressure will dry us out, but allow for the deep and intense tropical humidities to make feel-like temperatures each afternoon close to 105°. Whew! There will also be almost no relief during the evening hours as temperatures each night will only cool to around 80°. That means feel-like sunrise temperatures will be around 90°. Ugh.

Strangely, to get some relief we will have to wait until this weekend when we again get back to afternoon thunder rolling across the area. Storms will be more dominate in the afternoon and evening hours each day. Highs will not be as bad, barely, with highs around 92°. The evening storms will being overnight lows back down into the 70s.

Here’s one positive (about loosing the heat), our sunrise is now 7:00 a.m. and our sunset is before 8:00 p.m. The days are getting shorter, cooler evenings are just weeks away.