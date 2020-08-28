Hot with isolated storms, Richard says Mother nature will turn on her sprinklers this weekend

A weak front will approach from the northwest and then stall over the southeast. This will be a focal point for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wind swings to the southwest, increasing through the day. Daytime heating and the west coast sea breeze will aid in the development of showers, storms. Inland areas will see midday development as showers, storms move to the northeast, gradually increasing in coverage. Some convection will develop near the east coast along the Atlantic sea breeze which should be confined close to the River and I-95. Heat index 103-107.

Today: Offshore flow returns as hot and humid conditions continue. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland with low 90s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures of 103 - 107 degrees. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Showers will end during the evening, then humid and warm overnight.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers, isolated storms. Increasing chance of showers and storms as the wind turns offshore, 60-80 percent. Morning lows in the mid to upper 70s to low 80s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, upper 80s along the beaches. Cloudy and warm overnight. Wind S/SW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms this weekend.

7am 76

8am 78

10am 87

11am 89

12pm 91

3pm 94

5pm 90

8pm 86

10pm 84

Sunrise: 7:01 am

Sunset: 7:53 pm